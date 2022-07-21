LETTER: Imported solar panels will do nothing to ease SA’s unemployment

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
Mergers and acquisitions are likely to be smoother if audits of the companies are rigorous
In its scramble to find a solution to the energy crisis, SA must contend with a pandemic, war and ‘crazy’ prices
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Musk says 75% were sold in the second quarter because company wants extra cash on balance sheet
The move comes after May’s 50 bps hike, making these the two largest successive increases in more than five years
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent
SuperSport goalkeeper signs up with the league champions for an undisclosed fee thought to be one of the biggest transfer deals of the PSL era
The Aston Martin F1 Team will feature the new wings on its livery at the French Grand Prix this weekend
I refer to the R18bn Scatec battery storage project (“Standard Bank helps fund SA’s biggest renewable energy and battery storage project,” July 20). This project unnecessarily bypasses more SA labour by relying on imported batteries, solar panels, copper, lithium and cobalt. This, despite the fact that we are the most unemployed nation on earth.
By comparison, coal-powered electricity employs SA labour, resources and infrastructure and is priced in rand rather than foreign currencies. This has already proved to be a disaster in our dollar-denominated arms deal, which doubled its cost. This can happen to green projects too.
The trend of SA banks refusing to fund coal power on environmental grounds is heartbreaking. The time has come to join Germany and China, which are building modern, less polluting coal power stations.
This can be done by independent power producers building coal power stations, in competition with Eskom. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan can make this more lucrative by decommissioning Eskom’s oldest power stations when newer ones are ready.
The influence of the “just energy transition”, environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores and the wilful handover of our energy independence is worrying. Funders should never forget that the surest way to reduce carbon-induced climate change is not purchasing foreign solar panels, but planting trees.
Hitesh NaranVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Imported solar panels will do nothing to ease SA’s unemployment
SA must join Germany and China in building modern, less polluting coal power stations
I refer to the R18bn Scatec battery storage project (“Standard Bank helps fund SA’s biggest renewable energy and battery storage project,” July 20). This project unnecessarily bypasses more SA labour by relying on imported batteries, solar panels, copper, lithium and cobalt. This, despite the fact that we are the most unemployed nation on earth.
By comparison, coal-powered electricity employs SA labour, resources and infrastructure and is priced in rand rather than foreign currencies. This has already proved to be a disaster in our dollar-denominated arms deal, which doubled its cost. This can happen to green projects too.
The trend of SA banks refusing to fund coal power on environmental grounds is heartbreaking. The time has come to join Germany and China, which are building modern, less polluting coal power stations.
This can be done by independent power producers building coal power stations, in competition with Eskom. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan can make this more lucrative by decommissioning Eskom’s oldest power stations when newer ones are ready.
The influence of the “just energy transition”, environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores and the wilful handover of our energy independence is worrying. Funders should never forget that the surest way to reduce carbon-induced climate change is not purchasing foreign solar panels, but planting trees.
Hitesh Naran
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Alternative power supply is now key to business sustainability
Nigeria’s solar energy demand skyrockets as fuel costs bite
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Commodities no longer proving their mettle as global economy struggles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Landlords lament load-shedding hit to tenants’ rent-paying ability
Power cuts boost Ellies as shoppers snap up inverters and solar panels
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.