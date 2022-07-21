×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ANTON HARBER: Scrolla and The Continent: news sites charting innovative paths

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 13:54 Anton Harber

In a break from lamenting the state of our mainstream news media I want to examine two local media ventures that are exploring new paths.

Scrolla offers popular news on the cellphone for those who cannot afford data. “I thought there was a sweet spot between mobile phones and popular news,” says former Business Day writer Mungo Soggot, who recruited journalist colleagues Toby Shapshack and Phillip van Niekerk to the project about two years ago...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.