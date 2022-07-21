ANTON HARBER: Scrolla and The Continent: news sites charting innovative paths

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
Mergers and acquisitions are likely to be smoother if audits of the companies are rigorous
In its scramble to find a solution to the energy crisis, SA must contend with a pandemic, war and ‘crazy’ prices
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Musk says 75% were sold in the second quarter because company wants extra cash on balance sheet
The move comes after May’s 50 bps hike, making these the two largest successive increases in more than five years
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent
SuperSport goalkeeper signs up with the league champions for an undisclosed fee thought to be one of the biggest transfer deals of the PSL era
The Aston Martin F1 Team will feature the new wings on its livery at the French Grand Prix this weekend
In a break from lamenting the state of our mainstream news media I want to examine two local media ventures that are exploring new paths.
Scrolla offers popular news on the cellphone for those who cannot afford data. “I thought there was a sweet spot between mobile phones and popular news,” says former Business Day writer Mungo Soggot, who recruited journalist colleagues Toby Shapshack and Phillip van Niekerk to the project about two years ago...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANTON HARBER: Scrolla and The Continent: news sites charting innovative paths
In a break from lamenting the state of our mainstream news media I want to examine two local media ventures that are exploring new paths.
Scrolla offers popular news on the cellphone for those who cannot afford data. “I thought there was a sweet spot between mobile phones and popular news,” says former Business Day writer Mungo Soggot, who recruited journalist colleagues Toby Shapshack and Phillip van Niekerk to the project about two years ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.