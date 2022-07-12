Nigeria’s solar energy demand skyrockets as fuel costs bite

A stronger dollar usually weighs on oil prices as it makes the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies
SA’s law and order situation has deteriorated since mayhem in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
The North West municipality owes R258m for an unpaid water bill
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Food producer raises its revenue outlook for the second time in two quarters
Manufacturing activity still shows lingering effects of the KZN floods, a strike in the steel sector and load-shedding, in May
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Businesses in Africa’s biggest oil producer look for alternative power sources to save costs but battle supply constraints
Alberton-born rider eyes more wins before close of the season on July 31
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
Lagos — Nigeria’s solar companies are seeing a surge in demand for mini-grids and equipment as businesses in Africa’s biggest oil producer look for alternative power sources after the cost of diesel soared locally due to rising global oil prices.
Supply constraints could, however, hamper their ability to capitalise on the trend, with some saying they have begun to turn away customers because they are unable to meet demand.
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy with a population of more than 200-million people, has installed electricity capacity of 12,500MW, but the national grid only provides 4,000MW at peak, leaving businesses and citizens heavily reliant on diesel-powered generators.
The price of diesel, not subsidised like petrol, has nearly tripled to 800 naira a litre ($1.93). Most of that increase came in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“There has been an increased growth in demand [for solar], I think really driven by the spike in diesel prices this year,” Victor Ezenwoko, Daystar Power chief commercial officer said.
The Energy Commission of Nigeria says the country spends $22bn annually to fuel generators.
Solar power adoption is estimated at below 2% and some businesses perceive it as unsuitable for large-scale use, industry executives said.
A study earlier this year by Boston Consulting Group and All-On, a Shell-funded firm, said Nigeria’s installed photovoltaic solar panel per capita amounted to 1W compared with an average 8W in similar emerging markets such as SA.
That is changing as energy costs eat into company margins, forcing businesses to actively consider solar, a clean form of energy, said Rensource Energy CEO Prince Ojeabulu.
Supply chain disruption
In 2021, Rensource installed under a megawatt of solar panels but it is now constructing 6MW plants.
“By the end of the year, going by the trend that we see so far, we should have 12MW of solar installations operational across Nigeria, or even more,” he said.
A ministry of power official said there was an increase this year of approved solar mini grids serving industrial users, but did not give details.
Global supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns in China this year and the war in Ukraine are tempering the optimism for growth. Delivery times for some equipment has risen from three months to as long as nine months.
“We could install 60MW this year if we had the equipment. We have even started turning down customers ... we have become more choosy with whom we work [with],” said Daystar CEO and co-founder Jasper Graf von Hardenberg.
Local financing has been difficult to access too, executives said, but money is flowing in from overseas development financial institutions looking to invest in businesses focusing on green energy.
Demand has been so strong for Arnergy solar that it has done more connections in the first half of 2022 than the whole of last year, said Sinmi Akinsanmi, vice-president for strategy and business operations.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nigeria’s solar energy demand skyrockets as fuel costs bite
Businesses in Africa’s biggest oil producer look for alternative power sources to save costs but battle supply constraints
Lagos — Nigeria’s solar companies are seeing a surge in demand for mini-grids and equipment as businesses in Africa’s biggest oil producer look for alternative power sources after the cost of diesel soared locally due to rising global oil prices.
Supply constraints could, however, hamper their ability to capitalise on the trend, with some saying they have begun to turn away customers because they are unable to meet demand.
Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy with a population of more than 200-million people, has installed electricity capacity of 12,500MW, but the national grid only provides 4,000MW at peak, leaving businesses and citizens heavily reliant on diesel-powered generators.
The price of diesel, not subsidised like petrol, has nearly tripled to 800 naira a litre ($1.93). Most of that increase came in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“There has been an increased growth in demand [for solar], I think really driven by the spike in diesel prices this year,” Victor Ezenwoko, Daystar Power chief commercial officer said.
The Energy Commission of Nigeria says the country spends $22bn annually to fuel generators.
Solar power adoption is estimated at below 2% and some businesses perceive it as unsuitable for large-scale use, industry executives said.
A study earlier this year by Boston Consulting Group and All-On, a Shell-funded firm, said Nigeria’s installed photovoltaic solar panel per capita amounted to 1W compared with an average 8W in similar emerging markets such as SA.
That is changing as energy costs eat into company margins, forcing businesses to actively consider solar, a clean form of energy, said Rensource Energy CEO Prince Ojeabulu.
Supply chain disruption
In 2021, Rensource installed under a megawatt of solar panels but it is now constructing 6MW plants.
“By the end of the year, going by the trend that we see so far, we should have 12MW of solar installations operational across Nigeria, or even more,” he said.
A ministry of power official said there was an increase this year of approved solar mini grids serving industrial users, but did not give details.
Global supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns in China this year and the war in Ukraine are tempering the optimism for growth. Delivery times for some equipment has risen from three months to as long as nine months.
“We could install 60MW this year if we had the equipment. We have even started turning down customers ... we have become more choosy with whom we work [with],” said Daystar CEO and co-founder Jasper Graf von Hardenberg.
Local financing has been difficult to access too, executives said, but money is flowing in from overseas development financial institutions looking to invest in businesses focusing on green energy.
Demand has been so strong for Arnergy solar that it has done more connections in the first half of 2022 than the whole of last year, said Sinmi Akinsanmi, vice-president for strategy and business operations.
Reuters
Energy agency urges Africa to target power access and gas-driven industrialisation
Electrification in Africa should mimic mobile revolution
GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: The power crisis is solvable — 10 things the government can do immediately
EU eyes green hydrogen deal with Namibia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hi-tech trailer delivering green power an alternative to diesel generators
‘Renewable energy projects need better co-ordination’
SA needs hundreds of small power producers to apply for permits, says Solidarity
France to nationalise nuclear giant EDF to ride out ‘colossal challenges ahead
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.