Landlords lament load-shedding hit to tenants’ rent-paying ability
05 July 2022 - 20:29
JSE-listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) with large exposure to offices are counting the cost of running generators as the diesel price is expected to increase tenants’ costs of conducting business and their ability to pay rent.
Electricity supply constraints resulting in stage 6 load-shedding is adding to the landlords’ list of financial worries and affecting tenants’ ability to conduct business...
