Companies / Property

Alternative power supply is now key to business sustainability

In addition to providing generators and solar energy, landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios

17 July 2022 - 17:37 Denise Mhlanga

With ongoing electricity supply constraints resulting in many businesses not being able to operate, having alternative power supply is no longer a nice-to-have for landlords.

Landlords have installed generators and solar panels to power their buildings so their tenants can keep operating, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are most affected by extended load-shedding periods...

