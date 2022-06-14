×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crime-ridden SA cannot afford political shenanigans

A flawed Ramaphosa is better than the contenders to the throne

14 June 2022 - 16:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

A diner is shot dead in a heavily guarded, busy, upmarket Johannesburg shopping mall, a stone’s throw away from a police station. This tells you the SA criminal justice system is on its knees, and the criminals know it. 

In Cape Town Passenger Rail Agency SA contract workers fixing damaged lines are attacked by gangs in broad daylight. Criminals can do as they please. 

Last year Nico Swart, GM at Richards Bay Minerals, was assassinated on his way to work. Was anyone jailed? Meanwhile, a doctor is suspended for pointing out the obvious. The emperor does not want to be told he has no clothes. 

Caring citizens are silenced but criminals live by their own laws. I don’t blame the criminals for believing they are in control. Look at the circus that is the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

ANC infighting is rubbing salt into the wound. The party is imploding live on Twitter. Their messiah, President Cyril Ramaphosa, is limping from self-inflicted wounds. If Ramaphosa cannot continue the race, who is capable of taking over the baton?

David Mabuza, Gwede Mantashe, Paul Mashatile, Ace Magashule, Tony Yengeni, Duduzane Zuma, Bathabile Dlamini, Lindiwe Sisulu? You must be joking. It’s like asking me to fly a jet. Unless you want to meet your maker.

What about opposition parties? Julius Malema. I will be pouring petrol to stop the fire. John Steenhuisen. He is good at stunt politics. I am not sure what he stands for. What defines his leadership?

This ANC leadership crisis is an opportunity for the opposition parties to stand up and lead. But I don’t see them. SA is in a state of leadership crisis. How can we expect investors to have confidence in a country that is under siege from criminals, with a distracted leadership?

Who will lead us if Ramaphosa falls? A flawed Ramaphosa is better than the contenders to the throne.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane,Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm

No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm; it was a burglary — yes, there is a difference
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: State leaders must be transparent, to avoid opportunistic attacks

There cannot be one law for the rich and well-connected, and another for the rest of us
Opinion
4 days ago

KAIZER NYATSUMBA: The big question: what happens after wounded Ramaphosa departs the stage?

The president was deservedly seen as our last hope against wholesale turpitude
Opinion
2 days ago

Wheel of justice is turning and the crooks are on the side going downwards

Farm scandal, the Guptas and Hamilton Ndlovu — the week that was for corruption
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm
Opinion / Letters
2.
JONATHAN COOK: From valuing your own achievements ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: The SA constitution needs to change
Opinion / Letters
4.
TOM EATON: We live in the days of miracle and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Who needs hydrogen?
Opinion

Related Articles

Ramaphosa hits back: ‘If I step aside, it would imply I interfered with the ...

National

Nothing suspect about timing of Mkhwebane’s suspension, says Ramaphosa

National

PODCAST: In six weeks Cyril can save SA

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.