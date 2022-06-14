LETTER: Crime-ridden SA cannot afford political shenanigans

A diner is shot dead in a heavily guarded, busy, upmarket Johannesburg shopping mall, a stone’s throw away from a police station. This tells you the SA criminal justice system is on its knees, and the criminals know it.

In Cape Town Passenger Rail Agency SA contract workers fixing damaged lines are attacked by gangs in broad daylight. Criminals can do as they please.

Last year Nico Swart, GM at Richards Bay Minerals, was assassinated on his way to work. Was anyone jailed? Meanwhile, a doctor is suspended for pointing out the obvious. The emperor does not want to be told he has no clothes.

Caring citizens are silenced but criminals live by their own laws. I don’t blame the criminals for believing they are in control. Look at the circus that is the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

ANC infighting is rubbing salt into the wound. The party is imploding live on Twitter. Their messiah, President Cyril Ramaphosa, is limping from self-inflicted wounds. If Ramaphosa cannot continue the race, who is capable of taking over the baton?

David Mabuza, Gwede Mantashe, Paul Mashatile, Ace Magashule, Tony Yengeni, Duduzane Zuma, Bathabile Dlamini, Lindiwe Sisulu? You must be joking. It’s like asking me to fly a jet. Unless you want to meet your maker.

What about opposition parties? Julius Malema. I will be pouring petrol to stop the fire. John Steenhuisen. He is good at stunt politics. I am not sure what he stands for. What defines his leadership?

This ANC leadership crisis is an opportunity for the opposition parties to stand up and lead. But I don’t see them. SA is in a state of leadership crisis. How can we expect investors to have confidence in a country that is under siege from criminals, with a distracted leadership?

Who will lead us if Ramaphosa falls? A flawed Ramaphosa is better than the contenders to the throne.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane,Via email

