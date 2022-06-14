×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

PODCAST: In six weeks Cyril can save SA

14 June 2022 - 06:00

Whatever your politics, there’s no doubt that Eskom’s unreliable power supply, the worsening condition of its kit and the prospect of a complete Eskom system failure are the single biggest barriers to investment and growth in SA. Something radical has to be done and it has to be done now. And the amazing thing is it can easily be done. We just need leadership.

Prof Mark Swilling, among many things the current chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, has a simple plan he shares with Peter Bruce in this episode of Podcasts from the Edge: put all arguments about coal and other fossil fuels aside for 24 months; clear all regulatory and ideological barriers; and for two years build and install 10,000MW of renewable power — wind and solar. And 5,000MW of battery storage.

Once that’s done there will simply be no more load-shedding and Eskom can start maintaining its plant the way it should be maintained.

“I think we have a six-week window to make a strategic decision that would pre-empt a disaster being triggered by some kind of national semi-collapse or total collapse,” he warns. And only President Cyril Ramaphosa can make it happen.

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify | Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

more podcasts from the edge:

PODCAST: Let’s try not to pass gas

Peter Bruce quizzes amaBhungane veteran Susan Comrie on how much gas we will actually need and whether we should not be moving directly from coal to ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

PODCAST: Make the call already Mr President

Diplomacy and cheery readouts of calls with world leaders aside, the Europeans, especially, are furious about SA’s tacit support for Vladimir Putin’s ...
News & Fox
2 months ago

PODCAST: It’s decision time

Crispian Olver, executive director of SA's Presidential Climate Commission, tells Peter Bruce the commission is finalising a framework for a Just ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

PODCAST: SA has a power problem? Just nuke it

Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA, David Nicholls, tells Peter Bruce that to fix our energy future SA needs more nuclear
News & Fox
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
OBITUARY: Meyer Kahn
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: In six weeks Cyril can save SA
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: TymeBank CEO on the neo-bank’s ...
News & Fox
4.
How to pick good doctors: why race, language and ...
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.