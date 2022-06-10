×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State leaders must be transparent, to avoid opportunistic attacks

There cannot be one law for the rich and well-connected, and another for the rest of us

10 June 2022 - 13:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JEFFREY ABRAHAMS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JEFFREY ABRAHAMS

Although there does not appear to be any equivalence between the actions of President Cyril Ramaphosa in keeping large amounts of cash on his farm, and the crimes committed under the previous administration, the public is owed quick and clear answers on whether he kept foreign currency in contravention of Reserve Bank regulations, and whether tax has been paid on sales from his farm.

There cannot be one law for the rich and well-connected, and another for the rest of us. While the disgraceful scenes in parliament this week are to be condemned in the strongest of terms, they illustrate how transparently and openly leaders of the government need to behave if they are to avoid opportunistic attacks on their leadership that damage the country and its image in the world.

Thabo Makgoba
Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

KHAYA SITHOLE: Will ANC’s last poster boy, Cyril Ramaphosa, step aside?

Party's factions are battling about requirement to leave office
Opinion
1 day ago

Under-siege Ramaphosa to auction more Ankole cattle next week

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says president will only step aside when summoned to appear in court and charged
Politics
1 day ago

‘Ramaphosa is being persecuted for being the victim of a crime’

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe springs to president’s defence and says he won’t be stepping aside
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: A do-or-die moment for the NPA
Opinion
2.
TONY LEON: After succeeding Meyer Kahn, Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Thank God for Hermione the heroine, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Scrap the RAF immediately
Opinion / Letters
5.
ANTON HARBER: An unhappy birthday for the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

KHAYA SITHOLE: Will ANC’s last poster boy, Cyril Ramaphosa, step aside?

Opinion / Columnists

Under-siege Ramaphosa to auction more Ankole cattle next week

Politics

Namibian leader denies doing Ramaphosa any favours after cash theft

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.