LETTER: State leaders must be transparent, to avoid opportunistic attacks

Although there does not appear to be any equivalence between the actions of President Cyril Ramaphosa in keeping large amounts of cash on his farm, and the crimes committed under the previous administration, the public is owed quick and clear answers on whether he kept foreign currency in contravention of Reserve Bank regulations, and whether tax has been paid on sales from his farm.

There cannot be one law for the rich and well-connected, and another for the rest of us. While the disgraceful scenes in parliament this week are to be condemned in the strongest of terms, they illustrate how transparently and openly leaders of the government need to behave if they are to avoid opportunistic attacks on their leadership that damage the country and its image in the world.

Thabo Makgoba

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town

