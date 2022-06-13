LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm

Whatever may have transpired at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, it was not a robbery. A robbery is when goods are taken by force, using violence or threats of violence.

This was a burglary in the dead of night, discovered after the fact.

Michael Acott

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​