LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm
It was a burglary — yes, there is a difference
13 June 2022 - 13:47
Whatever may have transpired at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, it was not a robbery. A robbery is when goods are taken by force, using violence or threats of violence.
This was a burglary in the dead of night, discovered after the fact.
Michael Acott
Cape Town
