Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm

It was a burglary — yes, there is a difference

13 June 2022 - 13:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Whatever may have transpired at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, it was not a robbery. A robbery is when goods are taken by force, using violence or threats of violence.

This was a burglary in the dead of night, discovered after the fact.

Michael Acott
Cape Town

