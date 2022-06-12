Nothing suspect about timing of Mkhwebane’s suspension, says Ramaphosa
President says the process related to the suspension has been in progress since March
12 June 2022 - 16:09
There is nothing suspect about the timing of his suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says president Cyril Ramaphosa.
He announced Mkhwebane’s suspension on Thursday, just days after a complaint had been laid against him in connection with a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm...
