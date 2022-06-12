×

National

Nothing suspect about timing of Mkhwebane’s suspension, says Ramaphosa

President says the process related to the suspension has been in progress since March

12 June 2022 - 16:09 Linda Ensor

There is nothing suspect about the timing of his suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says president Cyril Ramaphosa.

He announced Mkhwebane’s suspension on Thursday, just days after a complaint had been laid against him in connection with a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm...

