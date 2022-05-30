LETTER: Writing is on the wall

Crime has always been a problem in SA, but now it is out of control, with a total inability of the national police and prosecution authorities to deal with it.

Like most state-run functions they are ineffectual, judging by the wanton destruction of infrastructure and violent crime against citizens. Many municipalities are headed downwards in the same way.

Historically South Africans paid for private security for additional safety, but even they seem to be overwhelmed. Now when we go out we are all looking over our shoulders, wary of any person who comes anywhere near us. Parking a car and stopping at an intersection leaves us open to attack.

Going to the coast on holiday puts us on roads on which the standard of driving has plummeted, with little law enforcement. The simple act of local travel to the shops makes us vulnerable to lawless taxi and Uber drivers ignoring robots and stop streets.

Let’s not forget potholes and the trolleys of the bin pickers and beggars (possible hijackers) at every intersection. Is this really what we must live with? It is about time discipline was restored in this country.

Even as the problem gets worse the government fails to provide any comfort that its leadership has a clear, credible solution to crime and corruption. In fact, most South Africans I meet have no confidence in any of our leaders, most of whom seem to be criminally corrupt as well.

Having just read Paul O’Sullivan’s book, Stop Me if You Can, as a supporting document to the Zondo state capture commission findings, the depth of corruption and malfeasance in this government is staggering.

I used to joke that the day I hear people emigrating to Bogata that would be the time to leave SA. Well, I now know someone who is going to live in Columbia, so the writing is on the wall.

Andy Clay

Via email

