Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA will not host a World Cup as long as it is seen as unsafe

There is more to Kevin McCallum’s assertion that deep pockets determine who hosts the rugby showpiece

16 May 2022 - 15:23
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Kevin McCallum is a knowledgeable, passionate and eloquent columnist; I am a big fan. However, while he may be correct in his assertion that France was awarded the 2023 Rugby World Cup instead of SA because of its bulkier wallet, I think there could be far more to it (“Francly, French euros denied us a glorious 1995 in 2023”, May 12).

SA’s proven ability to host international sports tournaments is universally admired, as is our rugby talent, but sadly our country looks both frightening and chaotic from abroad. Like it or not, our current image is a far cry from that of the bright-eyed rainbow nation of 1995.

Those heady days of confidence and competence exist no longer. We are the most violent nation on earth. We are no longer a safe place to visit. Crime is out of control. Television images of the July 2021 riots were headline news everywhere, and our scary crime statistics are old news already. We are perceived as a savage, unsafe and untrustworthy nation.

How far is that from the truth? To add to this tragedy we cannot even guarantee a stable power grid or decent transport system. We will not be hosting a Rugby World Cup in the foreseeable future. That has little to do with euros, dollars or rand. Sadly, the early promise of a glowing future is dead or dying.

David Wolper
Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.

