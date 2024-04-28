Anglo assets are likely to be sold to locals (or more nimble international companies, even the Chinese and Russians), which may be better able to deal with the corrupt and incompetent ANC. BHP could grow and consolidate its vision, and maybe this will be good for the company. The trick is to know when to sell or buy either stock, I suppose.
LETTER: A more positive take on Anglo
Assets are likely to be sold to locals, who may be better able to deal with the corrupt ANC
I see the BHP offer for Anglo slightly differently, and more positively, than presented in Hilary Joffe’s report (“BHP-Anglo deal could leave SA out in the cold”, April 26).
Anglo assets are likely to be sold to locals (or more nimble international companies, even the Chinese and Russians), which may be better able to deal with the corrupt and incompetent ANC. BHP could grow and consolidate its vision, and maybe this will be good for the company. The trick is to know when to sell or buy either stock, I suppose.
Paul Kearney
