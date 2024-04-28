Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A more positive take on Anglo

Assets are likely to be sold to locals, who may be better able to deal with the corrupt ANC

28 April 2024 - 14:58
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
I see the BHP offer for Anglo slightly differently, and more positively, than presented in Hilary Joffe’s report (“BHP-Anglo deal could leave SA out in the cold”, April 26).

Anglo assets are likely to be sold to locals (or more nimble international companies, even the Chinese and Russians), which may be better able to deal with the corrupt and incompetent ANC. BHP could grow and consolidate its vision, and maybe this will be good for the company. The trick is to know when to sell or buy either stock, I suppose.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Anglo American board rebuffs BHP merger bid

Chairman says offer is unattractive and fails to value group’s prospects
Companies
2 days ago

Anglo bidding war likely as BHP makes lowball offer of $39bn

Anglo American shares jump almost 19% after BHP confirms offer that values it at £31.1bn
Companies
3 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: BHP-Anglo deal could leave SA out in the cold

Sydney-based mining giant is not interested in exposure to SA’s platinum, iron ore and diamonds
Opinion
2 days ago
