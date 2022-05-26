National Criminal case with Gupta-linked suspects among NPA’s ‘seminal cases’ on state capture ID head alleges seven accused ‘had a common purpose and acted together’ to commit fraud with funds for rehabilitating Gupta-owned mines B L Premium

A suspected mining fraud reveals the lengths to which Gupta-linked suspects went to nab R1.7bn meant for rehabilitating two coal mines in Mpumalanga.

Suspects stand accused of crimes including fraud, money laundering, forgery and perjury in the state’s latest case over alleged state capture...