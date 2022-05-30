The evaporating case for gas

If we want a power system dominated by clean, renewable energy, we need lots of natural gas — or so we are told.

This drumbeat, which has set up gas as a “critical transition fuel”, has been meted out by government ministers, the oil and gas lobby, some serious researchers and everyone of varying degrees of cynicism in between.

“The gas industry will be with us in the transition, in a big way,” mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe told parliament earlier in May.

Hlonipizwe Mtolo, the chair of Shell’s downstream operations, told the Eastern Cape High Court in November: “If Shell is able to find domestic offshore gas, this could play a key part in diversifying SA's energy portfolio,” adding that gas was a “strategic bridge to low carbon emission targets”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa even endorsed this view. At the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, he told delegates that African countries “need to be able to explore and extract oil and gas” as this would ensure “energy security” as they decarbonise their economies.

But when we say gas is “critical”, how much gas do we actually need?

In February, the National Business Initiative (NBI) — a coalition of 86 major companies, including Eskom, Sasol and Shell — published a study showing that the electricity sector likely needed just 17 petajoules (PJ) of gas a year until 2035.

To put that into perspective, SA already imported 180 PJ a year from Mozambique.

The demand from the electricity sector would increase as we switch from coal to renewables — rising to 100 PJ by 2040 — but are unlikely to ever be high enough to support a domestic gas industry, and will fall off a cliff as soon as green hydrogen, at affordable prices, becomes available.

The NBI report, entitled The Role of Gas in SA's Path to Net Zero, confirms a 2020 study by Meridian Economics and government's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which concluded that we need a flexible power source like gas to make up no more than 4% of our energy mix by 2050.

“The main finding of our work is renewables, renewables, renewables... we need to build 3GW to 4GW of renewables every year from now until 2050,” Steve Nicholls, the NBI's Head of Environment told amaBhungane.

But — driven by a desire to exploit the final boom of the fossil fuel industry — a campaign for gas is being waged, based not on what our electricity system needs, but what a handful of politicians and oil and gas executives want.

“There are strong indications that SA is potentially on the verge of a gas investment flurry that could prove to be a very expensive mistake for the SA people,” the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD), a pro-environment research group, warned in a recent report entitled Gas Pressure.

“Many of these indications come from economically and politically powerful gas interests, including interests inside government.”

This plan would turn the electricity sector into the “anchor” buyer of gas in SA, delay the rollout of renewables, and by NBI's own estimate, generate much higher carbon emissions than necessary.

It would also potentially mean SA Inc would spend R628bn — and perhaps as much as R1-trillion — on gas.

The question amaBhungane set out to answer is simple: how much gas does the electricity sector actually need? The answer that emerges is “very little”. This conclusion is not always obvious: in the case of NBI, their report comes across as bolstering the case for gas, while the numbers in their model tell a different story.

But the numbers do not lie: adding more gas to the electricity sector would likely lead to higher costs and more energy insecurity, and would take up an extra gigaton of our scarce carbon budget.

This is how we came to that conclusion.

How much gas do we actually need?

That there will be a transition away from coal is no longer up for debate: Eskom is scheduled to shut down 22GW of coal by 2035 and, plagued by breakdowns, our coal fleet is retiring itself ahead of schedule.

The question is, what replaces it?

Energy system modelling is a complex exercise: it looks at the country's future energy needs and how best to meet them with a mix coal, nuclear, gas and renewables. Only a handful of organisations in the country have these skills and they all largely agree that the cheapest option is to build a system dominated by renewable energy.

In 2020, Meridian and CSIR concluded that the “least-cost” option would be to build a system where 74% of our power comes from renewable energy by 2050. The NBI model, released in February, recommends that 76% of our power come from renewables by 2050.

“There is remarkable agreement, even at a numerical level in terms of capacity, that we should be building a stack of renewable — solar and wind — and that we should be not building any new nuclear, hydro or coal. Coal because of costs and emissions, and nuclear and hydro essentially because of costs,” energy specialist Dave Collins, of Mac Consulting, said during a recent webinar hosted by Chris Yelland on the role of gas.

The role of gas is more contested. If a middle-of-the-road consensus exists, it says that we will need a limited amount of gas — or an alternative, like green hydrogen — to fill in the gaps after we switch from coal-dominated power system by one dominated by renewable energy.

Both models predict that we will likely reach a renewables tipping-point in the mid-2030s. At this point, we will need some form of flexible power to be available as a backup for when both wind and solar underperform for stretches of several days.

It is not a given that gas would play this role: green hydrogen produced from renewable energy or batteries would be a cleaner option, and we could continue burning diesel until green hydrogen is available, bypassing gas entirely.

If we go with gas, NBI’s model shows that gas would need to make up less than half a percent (0.4%) of our energy mix by 2030, and less than 2% of the energy mix in 2034, the year when renewable energy likely overtakes coal as our main source of power.

By 2042, when the last coal power plants retire (ahead of schedule), gas still only makes up 6% of the energy mix in NBI's model. By 2050, flexible power makes up 11% of the energy mix, but green hydrogen will likely have replaced gas completely.