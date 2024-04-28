I’ve already uninstalled the latest version of WhatsApp and replaced it with an older version sans the artificial intelligence (AI) junk. I really, really don’t want another AI-based feature that’s going to add another layer of data for Meta.
Jonathan Diederiks Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Spare yourself the AI junk
I’ve already uninstalled the latest version of WhatsApp and replaced it with an older version
Kate Thompson Davy’s most recent column refers (“Meta AI lands in our apps, whether we like it or not”, April 25).
I’ve already uninstalled the latest version of WhatsApp and replaced it with an older version sans the artificial intelligence (AI) junk. I really, really don’t want another AI-based feature that’s going to add another layer of data for Meta.
Jonathan Diederiks
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Meta’s dramatic plunge drags other tech stocks down
AI spending concerns cast pall over big tech earnings season
Meta shares drop after it cuts quarterly guidance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.