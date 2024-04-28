Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Spare yourself the AI junk

I’ve already uninstalled the latest version of WhatsApp and replaced it with an older version

28 April 2024 - 15:03
Picture: 123RF
Kate Thompson Davy’s most recent column refers (“Meta AI lands in our apps, whether we like it or not”, April 25).

I’ve already uninstalled the latest version of WhatsApp and replaced it with an older version sans the artificial intelligence (AI) junk. I really, really don’t want another AI-based feature that’s going to add another layer of data for Meta.

Jonathan Diederiks
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

