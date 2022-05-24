National Gungubele warns that lawlessness is a ticking time bomb Minister in the presidency tells parliament the risk exists of a repeat of the July 2021 riots B L Premium

The minister in the presidency in charge of the State Security Agency (SSA) has warned that violence and lawlessness in the country threaten to unleash a devastation “from which it will be difficult to recover” if nothing is done about it.

Addressing MPs during his budget vote speech on the SSA, Mondli Gungubele stressed the need to enhance the civil intelligence service...