Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: In the misgovernance race to the bottom Mantashe is your Dunning-Kruger man The reckless disregard for legality displayed by the mineral resources & energy minister stands on its own B L Premium

British-American editor and author Tina Brown has just published her new take on the British Royal Family, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil, to coincide with Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

The irreproachable queen’s third child and most wayward member of the house invited this acidic comment from the author: “[Prince] Andrew, unfortunately, exhibited classic symptoms of what is scientifically recognised as the Dunning-Kruger effect, the cognitive bias in which people come to believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are...