JONNY STEINBERG: The post-ANC era has begun, and it has horrors in store for us The fantasy of a country freed from its graft cancers is close to impossible

For a long time now, a fantasy has been abroad in SA about the decline of the ANC. Everyone in the commentariat is waiting for it, a little like Samuel Beckett’s Vladimir and Estragon are waiting for Godot. Once it happens, the fantasy goes, we can discard the last decade like an old jacket and begin anew.

Be careful what you wish for. It is happening, here and now. The ANC is definitively in decline. But the era being born is not anything like the fantasy says it ought to be...