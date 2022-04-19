LETTER: Nuclear power is the best bet

It was reported recently that mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed that SA still plans to tender for proposals to build new nuclear capacity.

I believe nuclear power would provide the best option for the reliable baseload electricity the country urgently needs to grow its economy. Furthermore, SA possesses the necessary nuclear, engineering and project management expertise to ensure the execution of the nuclear project is conducted in strict accordance with best international standards.

In addition, SA has world-class engineering contractors capable of undertaking the design, procurement and construction of the supporting facilities for the nuclear enclave.

As a professional engineer with many years of project management experience, the matter of choosing a competent and experienced engineering contractor to oversee the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the entire nuclear project is of crucial importance.

Such a contractor, to which the nuclear vendor would be a subcontractor, ideally should have access to personnel with previous experience in the construction of a nuclear facility. The engineering contractor would be charged with issuing the requests for proposals to nuclear vendors nominated by the owner, and for exercising oversight and control of the subsequent performance of the successful vendor.

The chosen nuclear vendor’s commission might well be to build and subsequently operate the facility, but it would be the responsibility of the engineering contractor to provide all the associated site support infrastructure for the nuclear island.

David Milne, Benoni North

