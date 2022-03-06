Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ukraine invasion will have fallout for SA agriculture

06 March 2022 - 20:12
Wheat is loaded onto a bulk carrier. Picture: CARLA GOTTGENS/BLOOMBERG
Wheat is loaded onto a bulk carrier. Picture: CARLA GOTTGENS/BLOOMBERG

The African proverb “when two elephants fight, it is the grass that is trampled” is appropriate in the case of the Russia-Ukraine war. The global agricultural market particularly will be directly affected.

Africa, including SA, imports grains and oil seeds such as maize, sunflower and soya beans from these trouble-torn countries. It would therefore be naive not to consider SA’s trade links with Russia and Ukraine. In 2020 Russia accounted for 7% of SA’s citrus exports in value terms and 12% of SA’s apples and pears, making it SA’s second-largest market. SA depends heavily on wheat imports from Russia.

The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development can rise above our dependency on Russia and Ukraine for imports such as wheat, grains and oilseeds by bringing more black farmers into the market and unlocking the full potential of SA’s agricultural economic growth.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict challenges the department to be more effective in its efforts to find lost opportunities in provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the Western Cape, and involve more black farmers in the production of wheat and barley.

Farmers in Mpumalanga and Gauteng have demonstrated a huge appetite for involvement in the production of sunflower seeds. The department, as an important role player in the growth of the economy, should double its efforts to implement its programmes aimed at addressing the country’s shortcomings.

There is no shortage of evidence indicating that the expected disruption of export activities will only unfold fully once the sanctions imposed on Russia gain momentum.

Mphahlela M Rammutla
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

War in Ukraine: it’s bad and it’s likely to get worse

Food and fuel prices are likely to rise even more though the spike in commodity prices bodes well for further windfalls to the government’s coffers
Business
12 hours ago

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers energy-market mayhem

Russia’s sudden economic isolation raises fears of acute inflation and energy shortages
News
1 day ago

Ukraine invasion fuels fears of faster rate hikes in SA

Investors start to price in higher inflation after invasion of Ukraine sends oil to $110 a barrel
Economy
3 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Fertiliser prices will soar if sanctions restrict Russian exports

SA is not a large importer from Russia but will suffer knock-on pressure from the international market
Opinion
5 days ago

GEORGE PHILIPAS: Russian-Ukrainian war might be the boon SA has been waiting for

We are well positioned to step into the metals and minerals gap that might arise due to sanctions
Opinion
1 week ago

War in world’s breadbasket threatens staple grain supplies

War has temporarily cut off a breadbasket that accounts for more than a quarter of global wheat trade and nearly a fifth of corn
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: State enrapture
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: ANC mum as revanchist Russia bombs ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARTIN VAN STADEN Electricity regulation bill ...
Opinion
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Crucial decisions by Mbeki at ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Abstention in UN vote on Russia confirms ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Rotterdam port likely to feel brunt of fallout from Russia-Ukraine war

News

China will not impose sanctions on Russia, banking regulator says

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.