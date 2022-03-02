World / Asia

China will not impose sanctions on Russia, banking regulator says

‘We will continue to maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with relevant parties,’ the regulator says

02 March 2022 - 14:52 Kevin Yao
Guo Shuqing, chair of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Beijing — China will not join in sanctions on Russia that have been led by the West, the country’s banking regulator said on Wednesday, adding that he believed the effect of the measures on China would be limited.

China, which has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has repeatedly criticised what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions.

“As far as financial sanctions are concerned, we do not approve of these, especially the unilaterally launched sanctions because they do not work well and have no legal grounds,” Guo Shuqing, chair of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a news conference.

“We will not participate in such sanctions. We will continue to maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with relevant parties,” he said.

China and Russia have grown increasingly close in recent years, including as trading partners. Total trade between the two jumped 35.9% in 2021 to a record $146.9bn, according to Chinese customs data, with Russia serving as a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities, running a trade surplus with China.

“The impact from the sanctions on China’s economy and financial sector is so far not too significant,” Guo added.

“Overall they will not have much impact [on China] even in the future,” Guo said, citing the resilience of China’s economy and financial sector.

Reuters

Russia puts the brakes on investor exodus as assets crash

iShares MSCI Russia ETF falls 50% to a new record low as biggest lender, Sberbank, slumps 21%
World
23 hours ago

Shipping giants MSC and Maersk suspend deliveries to Russia

MSC and Maersk join a growing list of global companies shutting down links to Russia in response to tidal wave of sanctions
World
17 hours ago

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee as Ukraine cities shelled

Russia vows to push on in Ukraine as  armed convoy en route to capital pauses before onslaught
World
16 hours ago
