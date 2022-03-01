WANDILE SIHLOBO: Fertiliser prices will soar if sanctions restrict Russian exports
SA is not a large importer from Russia but will suffer knock-on pressure from the international market
01 March 2022 - 15:42
Much of the commentary from the agricultural perspective has focused on how the global agricultural market will be directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine war through price volatility and a supply crunch in grains and oilseeds. Still, there is a lot to be said about the fertiliser market too.
According to data from Trade Map, Russia is the world’s leading exporter of fertiliser materials in value terms, followed by China, Canada, the US, Morocco and Belarus. These fertiliser mixtures include minerals or chemicals, nitrogenous fertilisers, phosphoric fertilisers and potassic fertilisers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now