War in Ukraine: it’s bad and it’s likely to get worse
Food and fuel prices are likely to rise even more though the spike in commodity prices bodes well for further windfalls to the government’s coffers
06 March 2022 - 08:24
The upheaval in Eastern Europe threatens to upend the world order and the immediate prospect for South Africans, weary after two years of Covid lockdowns and restrictions, is even higher food and fuel prices.
Still, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could also yield opportunities for some sectors, and deliver another windfall to government coffers...
