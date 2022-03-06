LETTER: Russians have nothing left to prove

What have the Russians still to prove in Ukraine? It is evident they can kill and destroy at will, and that’s all they are doing now. Why not stop there?

Far from being welcomed with open arms, their domination is being rejected by most Ukrainians, who are being punished to death for this rejection.

When they have killed all the Ukrainians and wrecked all their cities, what are they going to do then?

Putin is painted into a corner. There’s no way his ego will allow him to back off: it might look like he has failed under external pressure.

He has made his point and damaged the world, but he is not big and humane enough to stop there. Thousands more on both sides must die and ever-greater destruction of Ukraine must continue, essentially to save face.

Putin’s claim that he is saving Ukrainians from a degenerate state run by druglords and Nazis is pathetic.

Roger Briggs

Edenvale

