LETTER: It was good to hear what the DA has been saying all along

11 February 2022 - 15:20 Michael Bagraim
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on February 10 2022. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JACO MARAIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on February 10 2022. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JACO MARAIS

At least the extension of R350 per month grant announced in the state of the nation address is solid and not subject to an investigation and a new committee being set up by the president (Ramaphosa steps up for the poor with grants extension”, February 10). Unfortunately, as we have seen in the past, all the other promises the president made are subject to boards of enquiry and the like.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been full of ideas and promises since his days in the deputy presidency. Every year we hear platitudes about job creation and freeing up business to enable them to create employment. Yet we have seen no delivery at all.

It was at least good to hear what the DA has been saying all along, that government does not create jobs but can only create an environment for the business community to thrive.  Furthermore, the presidency has rightly identified small business as the engine room for job creation in future.

Hopefully even these empty promises will get the negotiators at Nedlac to try their utmost to put flesh on the skeleton produced by the president.

We all live in SA and desperately need to ensure there are more people in jobs. Regardless of your political persuasion your wish should be to see full employment in SA.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

