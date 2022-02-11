FREE WEBINAR | Start 2022 with that winning feeling

Follow the stories of the winning companies at the 2021 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards — and be inspired by the people behind these victories — by joining Business Day for a virtual panel discussion, in partnership with Absa, on February 17.

You'll learn how the winners used strategy, innovation, influence and courage to make an impact on their own supply chains and on the communities they service in the agriculture, mining and pharmaceutical sectors for the greater good of society and the economy.

Though vastly different, their stories feature compelling similarities you can use to inform your company's New Year plans and practice.

Moderated by media personality Joanne Joseph, the panel will include:

Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola;

Litha Kutta, director: ESD at Tiger Brands;

Larisha Naidoo, head: Zimele at Anglo American;

Ryan Neill, group head: procurement at Empact Group; and

Ajay Kanjee, financial director of Henley Business SA.

Event details: