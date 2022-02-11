National Cyril Ramaphosa says he responded to Scopa about use of public money in ANC politics ANC MP Mervyn Dirks says Ramaphosa was aware of the abuse of public funds in the ANC’s political campaigns, but did nothing to stop it B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has responded to questions by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) regarding his alleged knowledge of the use of public money in ANC campaigns.

On Friday, Ramaphosa confirmed that he signed a letter this week responding to Scopa’s questions stemming from a complaint by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks over allegations that Ramaphosa was aware of the abuse of public funds in the governing party’s political campaigns, but did nothing to stop it...