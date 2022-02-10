Ramaphosa steps up for the poor with grants extension
Government is looking at a replacement for the social relief of distress grant introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the president emphasised that it must be affordable and not come at the expense of service delivery
10 February 2022 - 20:53
UPDATED 10 February 2022 - 22:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to the aid of SA’s desperately poor by extending the monthly R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant for unemployed adults by a further year.
The extension, to end-March, will cost the fiscus an estimated R50bn and is possible thanks to the mineral resources boom which is expected to raise the 2021/2022 tax revenue target by R200bn...
