Transnet to allow private access to its network from April, Cyril Ramaphosa says
Private participation in the freight rail sector is expected to increase competition, boost efficiency and reliability and reduce costs for customers
10 February 2022 - 20:33
State-owned freight, rail and logistics group Transnet will start the process of providing third-party access to its freight rail network from April, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
In his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the state-owned entity (SOE) would start by making slots available to third-parties on the container corridor between Durban and City Deep in Gauteng...
