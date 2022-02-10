National Cabinet is moving on opening up energy market, says Cyril Ramaphosa In his Sona, the president said legal amendments will enable a competitive market for electricity generation and the setting up of an independent state-owned transmission firm

The cabinet has approved amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act for public comment, as the government pushes to open up the energy sector and boost supply.

In his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the amendments would enable a competitive market for electricity generation and the establishment of an independent state-owned transmission company...