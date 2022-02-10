National Former mining boss Sipho Nkosi to head team to cut red tape for small business The team, which will be based in the presidency, will look into immediate ways the government can ensure suppliers are paid within 30 days

President Cyril Ramaphosa has put together a task team, led by former mining boss Sipho Nkosi, that will look at cutting the red tape that is making it difficult for small business to operate in SA.

The team, which will be based in the presidency, will look into immediate ways the government can ensure suppliers are paid within 30 days, among other issues...