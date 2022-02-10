State moves to set up holding company for certain parastatals
That will separate the state’s ownership functions from its policy-making and regulatory functions, and minimise the scope for political interference, Cyril Ramaphosa says
10 February 2022 - 21:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa says work has begun to establish a state-owned holding company to house all strategic parastatals, as the government accelerates efforts to streamline and improve the functioning of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
“The Presidential SOE Council, which I appointed in 2020, has recommended that the government adopt a centralised shareholder model for its key commercial state-owned companies,” Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday evening...
