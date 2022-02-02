LETTER: Vaccine mandate undermines freedom

I enjoy reading Business Day. Seeing your newspaper in my postbox in the morning gives me a feeling that all is going to be OK. Compared with a popular British business paper, Business Day gives more SA-specific news and is not shy to publish opinions contrary to the standard pro-business views.

But is this equilibrium under threat? Freedom underpins Business Day. Freedom of speech is the obvious one. Individual freedom to contract with whomever underpins the “deal”, essential for any business. And what else is the stock market but a bottom-up marketplace, collating the “deals” of millions? God help us should a government bureaucrat ever get to decide what is to be bought and sold. How would that affect business and business papers?

Probably the most fundamental freedom is bodily autonomy. Break this one and the others will crumble. It was thus with great disappointment that I observe Business Day participating in the undermining of freedom and, by implication, itself over the long-term (“Business Day publisher Arena Holdings makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all staff”, January 31).

Your announcement that you will be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for employees and contractors puts my continued enjoyment of your paper under threat. I do not want to go back to the British business paper.

Phillip de Jager, Somerset West

