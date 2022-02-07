Health regulator gives nod to Sinopharm shot for Covid-19
Authorisation is based on acceptable safety, quality and efficacy data submitted by manufacturer MC Pharma, Sahpra says
07 February 2022 - 09:27
The SA health regulator has registered Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm, effectively clearing the way for its use in the country.
“This authorisation is based on acceptable safety, quality and efficacy data submitted by MC Pharma,” the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said in a statement...
