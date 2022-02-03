Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Aid for poor Cubans

The government cares more about the poor in Cuba than its own wretched people

03 February 2022 - 17:25
A woman buys vegetables in Havana, Cuba, February 2 2022. Picture: AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS
A woman buys vegetables in Havana, Cuba, February 2 2022. Picture: AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS

According to the SABC, R50m of money we don’t have is to be donated to help poor Cubans suffering under the effects of US sanctions (not, of course, the hopeless consequences of communism).

It is perhaps relevant to point out that in my leafy eThekwini suburb today is rubbish collection day (yes, remarkably, the council does still collect the rubbish). That means the bin pickers will despairingly be out early, ferreting through the bags in the hope of finding something to eat or sell or use.

They’ll be delighted to know their despicable government cares more about the Cubans.

Chris Powell
Kloof

EDITORIAL: BIG debate is welcome, but can we spark growth too?

It is time the idea is properly aired, based on proper evidence
Opinion
3 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Social spending is a critical feature of growth

Those chiding social wage expenditure overlook major gaps in our social policy
Opinion
4 days ago

Cuba gets drugs back but there’s no sign of SA taxpayer cash

SANDF complies with order to return unregistered Covid-19 drugs that cost more than R100m
National
1 week ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Pacting season needs to bear fruit for longer than a year

The 1994 one has worked well, but patience with its failure on equality is wearing thin
Opinion
3 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: All views should be considered before enactment of a basic income grant

In SA there is a single ‘libertarian orthodox’ narrative that dominates all economic debates
Opinion
2 days ago
