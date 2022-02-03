LETTER: Aid for poor Cubans

According to the SABC, R50m of money we don’t have is to be donated to help poor Cubans suffering under the effects of US sanctions (not, of course, the hopeless consequences of communism).

It is perhaps relevant to point out that in my leafy eThekwini suburb today is rubbish collection day (yes, remarkably, the council does still collect the rubbish). That means the bin pickers will despairingly be out early, ferreting through the bags in the hope of finding something to eat or sell or use.

They’ll be delighted to know their despicable government cares more about the Cubans.

Chris Powell

Kloof

