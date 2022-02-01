DUMA GQUBULE: All views should be considered before enactment of a basic income grant
In SA there is a single ‘libertarian orthodox’ narrative that dominates all economic debates
01 February 2022 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has a year to decide whether to implement a basic income grant (BIG). In the 2022 budget, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will extend the grant at an annual cost of R40bn. The government will then have to make a final decision before the 2023 budget.
As former public protector Thuli Madonsela says: “Ultimately it will depend on whether the president only listens to libertarian orthodox economists or also listens to development economists and common sense.” ..
