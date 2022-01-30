AYABONGA CAWE: Social spending is a critical feature of growth
30 January 2022 - 16:18
The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee expects, as per its quarterly projection model, that by the end of 2024 the repo rate will be more than 6.5%. This is a similar level to where it stood at the start of 2020.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says growth is expected to reach 2% as lower export prices in the short term mean future demand will be dependent on the path of investment and household spending...
