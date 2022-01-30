ISAAH MHLANGA: High minimum wages hinder efforts to cut unemployment
The unemployed perhaps need to get into the labour market first and bargain for better pay once they have some experience
30 January 2022 - 07:50
SA's labour market policies do not seek to solve the problems of what should be its primary constituency; the millions of people without jobs desperately lining up for meagre state support at the hands of an economy deaf to their plight.
The unemployment rate sits at nearly 35% and poverty levels remain unacceptably high. ..
