National SANDF Cuba gets drugs back but there's no sign of SA taxpayer cash SANDF complies with order to return unregistered Covid-19 drugs that cost more than R100m

Almost two months after it was ordered by the health regulator to return an unregistered Covid-19 drug obtained from Cuba at a cost of more than R100m, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has complied.

In one of the more bizarre episodes in a Covid-19 response that was marred by alleged mass corruption and controversial regulations, the SANDF imported Heberon Interferon-Alpha-2B from the island nation...