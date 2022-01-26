SANDF
Cuba gets drugs back but there’s no sign of SA taxpayer cash
SANDF complies with order to return unregistered Covid-19 drugs that cost more than R100m
26 January 2022 - 18:23
UPDATED 26 January 2022 - 23:09
Almost two months after it was ordered by the health regulator to return an unregistered Covid-19 drug obtained from Cuba at a cost of more than R100m, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has complied.
In one of the more bizarre episodes in a Covid-19 response that was marred by alleged mass corruption and controversial regulations, the SANDF imported Heberon Interferon-Alpha-2B from the island nation...
