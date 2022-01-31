NEVA MAKGETLA: Pacting season needs to bear fruit for longer than a year

It’s pacting season again, with demands rolling around once more for a high-level agreement to boost growth. Yet experience shows national compacts effectively vanish within a year, leaving behind some worthwhile projects but often bitter recriminations.

To achieve more, the new pact should establish a platform for active collaboration between stakeholders rather than just listing commitments.

SA leaders have a natural affinity for pacting. In 1994 the transition to democracy in effect promised that over time democracy, labour rights and social integration would transform the economy to the benefit of the majority of citizens. The effective pact avoided radical changes in property rights, including stepped-up taxes on the rich. Instead, it was a commitment to targeted state spending in black communities to gradually expand economic opportunities and improve living conditions.

In many ways this pact worked well. In 2019 black people constituted more than two-thirds of households in the highest income 10%, although with far less in inherited assets than their white counterparts. But decades of patience have not remedied the profound inequalities entrenched under apartheid, which the pandemic downturn aggravated.

Working-class communities experienced real improvements in social grants, education, health and housing. But the quality of services there still lags far behind that of the leafy suburbs. Moreover, joblessness and pay inequality remain preposterously high by international standards. Government spending has never been scaled up enough to build a true middle class through improved access to quality education, productive assets, financing and economic networks.

Not surprisingly, after 25 years voters’ patience has begun to wear thin, especially since the commodity boom ended in 2011. The consequences include rising protest action, crime and corruption, while populist politicians promise magical solutions that range from locking the borders to nationalising the mines.

The proposed new pact apparently hopes to reassure domestic and foreign investors in order to reboot growth, job creation and government spending. But success needs a new approach.

First, the pact has to deliver for the majority of citizens. The government, as their representative, must ensure it visibly accelerates movement towards a more inclusive economy. Well-off households would have to accept higher taxes to maintain the safety net in the short run, with more disruptive, vastly scaled-up efforts to improve education, build small businesses and grow new, labour-intensive activities over the next five years or so.

Second, the pact has to build a platform for practical collaboration to tackle economic and regulatory blockages, rather than merely seeking trade-offs around existing claims. Experience shows economic stakeholders lack the capacity to make or implement abstract commitments. But they have often worked together productively to deal with specific blockages to inclusive growth.

For instance, a pact could include a commitment to developing action plans by the end of 2022 to end the electricity crisis; double the number of small formal businesses in five years; and increase worker and community shares in listed companies. It would require economic stakeholders and the government to dedicate adequate capacity for the process. Even more, they would need effective, rigorous and efficient mandating processes to ensure both realistic agreements and effective implementation.

Third, pacting won’t work unless the government itself delivers. For any pact to reassure stakeholders that the state is functional and fair, political leaders have to deliver consistent, visible punishment for state capture and poor performance. That is admittedly difficult when the legal system appears to consist largely of grindingly slow processes and interminable delays. But the government could start by acting more urgently on disciplinary measures, starting at the top, including dismissals for corruption and incompetence.

Ultimately, successful pacting requires that the government, as the leader of national collective action and representative of the majority of citizens, clarify its aims and how pacting should help achieve them. For SA, an effective pact has to promote practical collaboration to deliver a qualitative step-up in inclusive growth while securing adequate long-run rewards for established stakeholders.

