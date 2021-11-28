Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cabinet in the dark

The cabinet should be receiving regular reports from the State Security Agency and crime intelligence

28 November 2021 - 19:00
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Our earlier letter refers (“Be guided by Marikana inquiry,” November 23).

Further evidence heard by the inquiry credibly revealed that the president and defence minister were making decisions to deploy (or not deploy) the army to quell the riotous looting without the benefit of any intelligence-based information from either the State Security Agency or crime intelligence, and apparently without reference to or consulting parliament on their decision-making.

The minister of police also revealed in his evidence that he has not received any reports from crime intelligence since December 20 2020.

These are symptoms of maladministration and dysfunction in the national cabinet that require examination by the SA Human Rights Commission inquiry.

The cabinet should be receiving regular reports from the State Security Agency and crime intelligence. If it was not, and if it was doing nothing about it, who is to blame? Accountability must be exacted.

Paul Hoffman, SC 
Accountability Now

