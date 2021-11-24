National ANC wins big Durban metro in fight for survival Mxolisi Kaunda’s win wraps up mayor races in SA metros B L Premium

In a tense finale to the election of mayors in SA’s metros, the ANC managed to retain control of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal in a chaotic council sitting that was twice disrupted and remains under threat from opposition parties that want to challenge the outcome in court.

The ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda was re-elected as mayor of eThekwini on Wednesday. The port metro was one of the most critical on the ruling party’s list. Despite failing to retain an outright majority in the November 1 poll, a deal with the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) party ensured a win...