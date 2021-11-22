Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: No need for a panic attack over the return of the pylon attack The president has been calm and carrying on since the first weeks of the Covid-19 crisis B L Premium

In the four days since Andre de Ruyter claimed Eskom is being sabotaged — and that, by implication, the state is under attack — the presidency has reacted swiftly and decisively, tweeting a newsletter about the plight of women and children in SA, and announcing that President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon be hosting the Kenyan president, presumably having first explained to him that he will have to bring his own gas cooker.

To be clear, I’m not expecting Ramaphosa to go on the wireless and tell us in sombre tones that Friday was a date that will live in infamy, but that we have nothing to fear but fear itself. He knows better than most that we have nothing to fear but eight more years of ANC misrule, and he also doesn’t have the time to explain to Fikile Mbalula what “infamy” means...