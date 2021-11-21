POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and security cluster ministers to be grilled by MPs
The government’s intelligence gathering capabilities are expected to come under scrutiny
21 November 2021 - 17:23
President Ramaphosa will host Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta on a state visit at the Union Buildings from Monday to Wednesday.
The two leaders will discuss wide-ranging issues pertaining to bilateral, multilateral, economic, regional and continental issues...
