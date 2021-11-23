CARTOON: Straw man Bheki Cele

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Tuesday, November 23 2021
Businesses will be watching the government's response as previous surges have triggered tighter restrictions
EFF supports DA’s candidates in surprise move and Mpho Phalatse elected Joburg mayor
The company’s part of a global trend using the short-term financing tool that's reshaping how consumers shop online
The underlying fiscal problems have not gone away and the government’s chronic indecision only makes matters worse
The National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill goes some way to support and protect small businesses from unfair practices by their much bigger competitors
Driver to face homicide charges for deaths at Wisconsin Christmas parade
Meeting follows SA complaint about possible match-fixing
An exclusive excerpt from ‘Flying Blind: The 737 Max Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing’
