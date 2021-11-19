National Eskom reports acts of sabotage to Hawks CEO Andre de Ruyter says people allegedly cut the stays attached to the pylon power lines that feed electricity to the Lethabo Power Station, causing the line to trip B L Premium

State-owned power utility Eskom has handed over evidence of alleged sabotage at Lethabo Power Station in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg, to the Hawks, says CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The unknown perpetrators allegedly cut the stays attached to the pylon power lines that feed electricity to the power station causing the line to trip. The stays are galvanised steel rods and are 24mm in diameter. Upon inspection, Eskom found no sign of corrosion or metal fatigue on the stays, signalling clear evidence of sabotage when the stays were cut, de Ruyter said on Friday...