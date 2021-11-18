PODCAST | Effect of violence on SA’s international standing

The impact of violence and crime on SA’s investment case is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kieran Fahy, CEO for BNP Paribas SA.

Attracting investment from foreigners has been a key part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic growth plan, which included an annual investment summit before lockdown. Foreigners make up a large contingent of investors in SA’s equities and bond markets.

However, foreigners worry about the safety of their capital and staff when it comes to considering SA as a destination.

