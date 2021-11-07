LETTER: ANC shoots blanks with its silver bullet

After the ANC decided to sacrifice property rights with their acceptance of expropriation without compensation, its electoral support has fallen below 50%.

Jumping on the expropriation bandwagon should, according to their leading lights, have caused an upwelling of support. After all, according to ANC ideology, claiming back the land is front and foremost in the minds of the black community.

It turns out that this community is more concerned with joblessness and the disintegration of municipal services. They are frighteningly normal. Vacuous ideological slogans won’t do it. We should be grateful for this.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.