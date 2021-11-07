Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC shoots blanks with its silver bullet

07 November 2021 - 20:05
ANC local municipality election posters in Pimville, Soweto. Picture: THULANI MBELE
ANC local municipality election posters in Pimville, Soweto. Picture: THULANI MBELE

After the ANC decided to sacrifice property rights with their acceptance of expropriation without compensation, its electoral support has fallen below 50%.

Jumping on the expropriation bandwagon should, according to their leading lights, have caused an upwelling of support. After all, according to ANC ideology, claiming back the land is front and foremost in the minds of the black community.

It turns out that this community is more concerned with joblessness and the disintegration of municipal services. They are frighteningly normal. Vacuous ideological slogans won’t do it. We should be grateful for this.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

