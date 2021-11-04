Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Is this the political realignment the DA has been waiting for? An ANC-DA coalition is the best reflection of what voters want ... or is it? B L Premium

It’s an unkind little twist of history that just as the ANC and DA coalesce in the centre, the DA is not interested in a coalition.

The public clamour for an ANC-DA coalition can be heard, and for many reasons it makes good sense. It is, certainly in the metros, the best reflection of what voters want, with the DA and ANC now almost the same size in Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg. And, it would bring the most stability to the troubled sphere of local government, where even without a coalition it is challenging to make a success of governing...