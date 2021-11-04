CAROL PATON: Is this the political realignment the DA has been waiting for?
An ANC-DA coalition is the best reflection of what voters want ... or is it?
04 November 2021 - 18:08
It’s an unkind little twist of history that just as the ANC and DA coalesce in the centre, the DA is not interested in a coalition.
The public clamour for an ANC-DA coalition can be heard, and for many reasons it makes good sense. It is, certainly in the metros, the best reflection of what voters want, with the DA and ANC now almost the same size in Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg. And, it would bring the most stability to the troubled sphere of local government, where even without a coalition it is challenging to make a success of governing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now